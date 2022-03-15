Prince Harry ‘destructive’ to Royal Family

Prince Harry is proving to be ‘destructive’ to the British royal family, according to one renowned royal commentator, reported Express UK.
In light of the Duke of Sussex’s latest allegedly incriminatory moves against his family, including skipping Prince Philip’s memorial service and questioning security in the UK, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam criticised Harry for being ‘unpredictable’.
Talking about Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his latest comments, the royal expert said: “Whatever future they want, they’re completely unpredictable in my opinion, don’t keep knocking the British Royal Family.”
“They have a very destructive side, and Oprah showed that very clearly,” he added, referencing Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that put the royal family in one of its biggest crises in recent years.
