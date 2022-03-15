EXO member Kai tests positive for Covid-19

South Korean pop band, EXO's member Kim Jong-in, better known has Kai, called of his schedules after contracting Covid-19.

The K-pop idol’s management agency SM Entertainment extended a statement on march 15 to announced that the 28-year-old singer was diagnose with the virus a day earlier.

“Kai has completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has currently halted all activities and is undergoing home treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the disease control authorities,” the statement shared.

“We will strictly follow the quarantine guidelines, and we will do our best to focus on Kai’s recovery, considering the health and safety of our artists as our top priority. Thank you,” the entertainment company added.

The SuperM member has been garnering a massive response for his second mini-album Peaches which was release on November 30 last year.

Kai launched his solo career in November 2020.