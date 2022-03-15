Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha’s Twitter account suspended

Twitter has suspended the account of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle for allegedly violating ban evasion policy of the microblogging site.



The Insider reported that the Twitter account believed to belong to Samantha Markle was suspended on Monday.

According to the report, Samantha has been using her Twitter account to criticize Meghan Markle for years.

Samantha, who is half-sister of Meghan Markle through her estranged father Thomas Markle, had been one of the loudest critics of the Duchess of Sussex since her relationship with Prince Harry.

Samantha Markle is also suing Meghan Markle for her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March last year.

Royal expert Richard Eden has questioned suspension of Samantha’s Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “Why's the Twitter account of the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister, Samantha Markle, been 'temporarily restricted'? I hope there's no funny business going on. #royal #Meghan.”