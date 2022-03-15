Soni Razdan wishes birthday girl Alia Bhatt with an emotional poem

Soni Razdan penned an emotional tribute for her daughter Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday with a heartfelt poem.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a childhood picture of little Alia along with an image of the Ganguabai Kathiawadi actor captured in the later years.

She penned a special poem in the caption, writing, “To my dearest Alia on her birthday.”

Soni then went on to explain the meaning of the name ‘Alia’. She wrote, “Alia means ‘exalted’ and that you most certainly are, Apart from the fact that today you’re a bright star, When we named you we didn’t have a clue, That this is what your name meant, and that it might come true.”

She continued, “All we knew about you was that you were so sweet, So cute and so cuddly and adorable and neat.”

“And then you grew up to be a lovely person, Kind and considerate and balanced and so certain, Of what it was you wanted and what was right and wrong, And how to go about making life into a song, A song of beauty and of love, and of so much caring, One thing is for certain, your life’s all about the sharing,” Soni added in her poem.

The 65-year-old actor further celebrated her daughter, “To you on your birthday I wish you so much love, From all of the earth and the heavens above, Always remember there’s one thing that’s true, And that is that you are just perfect as YOU.”

Soni then ended the poem, writing, “Happy Birthday dearest one, Your loving Mama.”

Alia reacted to the poem by dropping some hearts in the comment section, as she wrote, “Mommy.”

