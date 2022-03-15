Sandra Bullock gushes over Brad Pitt for working a day extra on ‘Lost City’

Sandra Bullock couldn’t hold back herself from showering praises over Brad Pitt’s commitment to work as she talked about her film Lost City.

During her conversation, The Proposal actor shared, “The thing about Brad is he was supposed to be there for three days.”

“He'd just finished shooting. He was dead tired,” Bullock revisited. “He bulked up to do a three-day role. I had to ask him for a fourth day for free. He did it,” she added.

Gushing over her fellow Oscar winner, the Ocean's 8 actor expressed, “You just realize he's a movie star and a great actor for a reason: Because he works really, really hard.”

“He brought a work ethic that was pretty astounding,” she added while revealing that the filming was carried out in monsoon rains in the middle of a jungle.

“He brought his professionalism, and he is Brad Pitt because he's just freaking awesome,” she said.