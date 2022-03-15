Shawn Mendes on spiritual journey, leaning on Bhagavad Gita during 'low point'

Shawn Mendes is finding peace in meditation.
Speaking to Billboard for their March cover, the Treat You Better singer revealed that he hit a low point in his life after which, he decided to turn to Hinduism.
"I hit a low point a few years ago," Shawn admitted. "I think everybody has a moment where they just decide it's time to kind of do something different."
The 23-year-old revealed that spirituality is "a part of my life that is much bigger than I actually even let on."
Shawn added that he takes special interest in an in-depth exploration of the Bhakti movement in Hinduism and spends every Thursday in discussing scriptures including the Bhagavad Gita with Think Like A Monk author Jay Shetty.
