Will Smith says 'infidelity' was never an option with wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith admits he has never cheated on wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Speaking to Gayle King on CBS's Sunday Morning, the Oscar nominee revealed that although there have been ups and downs during their decades long marriage with Jada, he never turned to other women.

"There's never been infidelity in our marriage. Never," began the 53-year-old. "Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."

The King Richard actor added, "I have decided that chatter about my life can be of benefit to people. I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous."

In another 2021 interview, the actor gushed over how the couple believes in giving each other freedom.

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison," he continued. "And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

Will's confession comes after wife Jada in 2020 revealed that she has seen other men while the couple took a break from their marriage.

The mother-of-two talked about her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina years ago while she and Will were on a break.

"We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love," Jada revealed that she is now in a good place with husband.