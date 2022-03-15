Dylan O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: ‘we’re still in a pandemic'

The Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien had to call off his press schedules for The Outfit as he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, the Teen Wolf actor updated his millions of followers on the platform about his health conditions.
“Got the vid,” he shared in his tweet.
“All good mild symptoms. Being vaxxed & boosted (and having it with Obama) is v much helping. 'Sobering reminder that we are still in a pandemic. Stay safe be mindful x,” the 30-year-old actor added.
On Sunday, the former President of the USA, Barack Obama, announced on the micro-blogging site that he has contracted Covid-19.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote. "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”
O’Brien is gearing up for his new crime drama in which he helms the role of Richie as the movie revolves around a tailor who has to outwit the mafia.
