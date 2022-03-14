Queen Elizabeth to ‘definitely’ meet Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet? Expert weighs in

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth is expected to ‘definitely’ meet Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet according to royal expert Nick Bullen, reported Express UK.

Bullen’s comments came in a throwback podcast from last September, months before Lilibet’s father Prince Harry shared that he will not be returning to the UK due to ‘security concerns’.

Chances of Lilibet getting to meet the 95-year-old monarch appeared slimmer after Harry on Saturday announced that he will also be skipping his father Prince Philip’s memorial service in the UK in March.

However, if Bullen’s comments are anything to go by, Harry could cave in eventually and let Lilibet meet her royal family members.

Talking on the Royally Us podcast, Bullen said: “The Queen will definitely meet her great-granddaughter. I think she really would want to.”

“As the Queen has always said, Harry and Meghan are much-loved members of the family and I think the Queen rises above all of this. This is her family, they are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of course she wants to meet them,” he added.

Bullen also claimed that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year was the ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet and Queen Elizabeth to meet in person.

“I think the Jubilee is a perfect opportunity… because if Harry and Meghan do come back to the Jubilee, and I’m sure they will because they have to be seen to be supporting the Queen, it’s a great moment for everyone to be together. Everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because, again, it’s the Queen’s moment,” he said.