Queen Elizabeth chooses Prince Charles, Camilla to fill in for her on key trip

Ailing Queen Elizabeth has once again turned to her son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla to fill in for her on an upcoming key mission for the Commonwealth, reported Express UK.

According to a statement issued by Prince Charles and Camilla’s office Clarence House, the royal couple is set to travel to Rwanda in June as part of a Commonwealth mission to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

This will see the future king and queen consort act as the Heads of the Commonwealth in place of the 95-year-old monarch’s place.

Charles himself issued a statement, saying: “As the world works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and in this Jubilee year, it is more important than ever that the countries of the Commonwealth come together.”

"The Commonwealth represents a rich diversity of traditions, experience and talents which can help to build a more equal, sustainable and prosperous future. With this shared sense of common purpose, and in view of recent, enforced postponements, my wife and I are delighted to be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, in June.”

Prince Charles has attended the meeting five times in the past, filling in for the Queen just once before.