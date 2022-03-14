Prince Harry ‘working hard’ to spare Queen Elizabeth’s reputation in memoir

Prince Harry has reportedly been working hard to make sure his memoir doesn’t damage Queen Elizabeth’s reputation.



This update has been brought to light by Omid Scobie and he insists that it won’t be filled with “warts and all”.

Omid Scobie shed light on Prince Harry’s efforts and explained that the memoir will ‘most likely’ not contain ‘warts and all’ because there are still things that may damage his grandmother’s reputation indirectly.

During the Royally Obsessed podcast, he explained, “I've been told by sources that Harry is going out of his way to make sure there is nothing in there that could be construed as being negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way.”

Due to that, “I don't' think that 'warts and all' moment is going to happen.”

For those unversed Prince Harry’s memoir is part of a £14million deal alongside prize-winning author J R Moehringer.

It is said to detail “the definitive account of the experience, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”