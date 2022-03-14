Prince Harry forced to ‘fight tears’ on final big snub from royals, expert claims

File Footage





Prince Harry’s woes with the royal family date back to 2020, with one royal historian claiming that the Duke of Sussex was left fighting back tears during one of his last outings as a senior royal.

According to Express UK, Prince Harry’s final outing as a senior royal came during the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service, a ceremony that is expected to return with in-person attendance today, March 14, after being cancelled last year.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in early 2020, weren’t allowed to be a part of the Queen’s formal procession into the church during 2020’s Commonwealth Day Service, which, according to royal author Robert Lacey, left him ‘fighting back tears’.

Lacey, who’s authored Battle of Brothers, claimed in his book, “In 2018 and 2019, Harry and Meghan had walked down the aisle in the main procession. But, in 2020, they were being shunted aside on their final appearance as working royals in Britain.”

Notably, Prince William and Kate Middleton also did not join the Queen’s procession in 2020, with Lacey explaining, “Within minutes of each other, the two princes and their wives slipped quietly into their seats, then sat waiting for the Queen and Prince Charles to process in senior splendour down the aisle.”

“The only problem was that 2,000 orders of service had already been distributed round the Abbey, explaining that William and Kate would enter and process with the main royal party — and making no mention at all of Harry and Meghan. So, there was the snub in black and white — set out for all to see.”

Lacey, an advisor on Netflix’s The Crown, further shared, "Observers also noted that Harry's face was 'quite tense and unsmiling'… According to one observer, 'his accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears.'”

Soon after the service, Harry and Meghan had made their big move to the US after formally stepping down as senior royals.