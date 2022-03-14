Princess Charlene’s husband Prince Albert urged to ‘be honest’ about her battles

File Footage





Princess Charlene’s husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, is facing growing criticism from royal watchers who say that he needs to be ‘more honest’ about his wife’s health battles, reported Express UK.

Charlene’s return to Monaco was announced on Saturday, with a statement shared by People magazine stating that she would “continue her convalescence in the principality with her husband and her children by her side”.

In light of the development, royal expert Brittani Barger called for Prince Albert to be more ‘honest’ about his wife’s health battles, urging him to answer burning questions including: “What caused her to almost die?”

“There are so many questions that I don’t know if we’ll ever get the answers to because of how private the Princely Palace is. Of course, that is going to lead to more rumours and speculation about all kinds of different things – marriage, mental health,” said Barger.

She went on to add: “In all honesty, it would probably be best if the Princely Palace came out and was honest and said, ‘This is exactly what happened. She is getting treatment for this’. And then, let it go at that, end the speculation.”

Prince Albert himself talked to People magazine earlier, sharing that Charlene “already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment.”

However, Barger thinks “Prince Albert’s discussion with People magazine gave a few details, but it was still mysterious.”

“He mentioned her physical and mental health, but he asked for privacy and vowed it was nothing to do with their marriage. But I think if they would just be more open and come out and say what was going on, that would answer so many questions that everyone has.”

Prince Albert last shared an update about Charlene on Thursday, February 17, telling local newspaper Monaco-Matin, “Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon.”

The comment came about three weeks after the last update about Princess Charlene’s health, in which she was said to be recuperating in a “satisfying and very encouraging way” despite needing to stay in a clinic for ‘several more weeks.’

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Charlene also needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.