Princess Diana’s best friend offers rare comment about royal’s tragic death

Princess Diana’s best friend Julia Samuel, who is also the god mother to her grandchild Prince George, recently shared a comment on the bond they shared and how she feels about the royal’s untimely death.
Talking to The Observer, Julia opened up about grieving for her friend who died following a car crash in Paris in 1997.
“I felt angry. I was angry that she died, and shocked and I couldn't really understand it all. I mean, I understand it better now. I understand that people felt they really knew and loved her. But I still feel sad today,” said Julia.
Julia also opened up about the experience of seeing over Prince George as he grows up, describing it as a ‘lovely’ way of honouring her friendship with the late Diana.
“Well, I feel lucky I was such a good friend of Princess Diana. And I really love my godson, George. And it's a lovely way of loving her,” said Julia.
Julia works as a grief counsellor and is also the founder of the charity Child Bereavement UK, of which Prince William is a patron.
