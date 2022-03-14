Princess Diana’s best friend offers rare comment about royal’s tragic death

File Footage





Princess Diana’s best friend Julia Samuel, who is also the god mother to her grandchild Prince George, recently shared a comment on the bond they shared and how she feels about the royal’s untimely death.

Talking to The Observer, Julia opened up about grieving for her friend who died following a car crash in Paris in 1997.

“I felt angry. I was angry that she died, and shocked and I couldn't really understand it all. I mean, I understand it better now. I understand that people felt they really knew and loved her. But I still feel sad today,” said Julia.

Julia also opened up about the experience of seeing over Prince George as he grows up, describing it as a ‘lovely’ way of honouring her friendship with the late Diana.

“Well, I feel lucky I was such a good friend of Princess Diana. And I really love my godson, George. And it's a lovely way of loving her,” said Julia.

Julia works as a grief counsellor and is also the founder of the charity Child Bereavement UK, of which Prince William is a patron.