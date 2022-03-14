2022 BAFTA Awards: Emma Watson takes subtle dig at JK Rowling

Emma Watson has left fans jaw-dropped with her clean jibe at Harry Potter author JK Rowling at 2022 BAFTAs on Sunday.

The 31-year-old actor was invited to the stage of the prestigious event to announce winner of the Best Outstanding British Film award by host Rebel Wilson.

“Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she's a witch," Wilson said.

Watson added, “I'm here for ALL the witches!” which netizens took as a dig at Rowling.

“I'm here for all the women'. Sly 'lil dig at JK Rowling there, Emma Watson?,” one user praised the actor on Twitter. (reported Daily Mail)

“was that a jibe by emma watson at jk rowling? what a QUEEEEENNN” another added.

The well-known author has been in hot waters for her statements on transgender issues.