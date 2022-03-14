Selena Gomez rocks gorgeous red gown as she makes Critics Choice Awards Debut

Once a diva, always a diva, Selena Gomez is the perfect example of it.

The multi-talented star rocked gorgeous red Louis Vuitton gown at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards — marking her first appearance at the Hollywood event where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in the Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building.

The Louis Vuitton halter gown featured a long scarf as a train and crystal embellishments at the neckline. She teamed the look with a Boucheron diamond arrow earring pierced through her cartilage. She completed the look with a sleek side-parted ponytail.

Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a rosy glow using products from her Rare Beauty beauty brand, including Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eye Shadow in Nearly Rose, Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush in Hope, and Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer in Happy Sol.

Gomez's Critics Choice Awards look marks her second appearance on the Best Dressed list in just a few weeks. At the SAG Awards, she looked stuning in a velvet Oscar de la Renta gown and Bulgari jewellery.



The singer, Rare Beauty founder, and actress told PEOPLE last year that she was amazed by the immediate praise for her Hulu show.

"My friend sent me a picture that we got 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and I just freaked out," Gomez, 29, told PEOPLE on she show's premiere date last August. "I don't know if something's going to be good — I do that all the time, with my music and everything. I just go with my gut, so I'm just so happy that people like it."