Kanye West seeks Pete Davidson's pal's address who leaked their messages

Kanye West asked for Pete Davidson's pal's whereabouts in a chat with unknown contact on Instagram.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the 44-year-old hip-hop star posted a since-deleted screenshot of yet another text exchange in which the rapper, who now goes as Ye, asked, “What’s this guys address.”

Dave Sirus has been accused of revealing the text messages in which the Saturday Night Live star bragged about his love-life with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Moreover, the Flashing Lights song-maker also dropped a small video on his account to come out with his stance on the situation.

"The fact that I was praying online in a public format to see my children lets you know how diminished I have been as a father, that it can even get to that point," he expressed in a since-deleted clip.