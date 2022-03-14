2022 Critics Choice Awards: Will Smith says Best Actor should get more time

Will Smith, during acceptance speech at 2022 Critics Choice, joked that the Best Actor award recipient should be given more time.

The I Am Legend star graced the 27th edition of the prestigious event on March 13 and made headlines with his major win for King Richard, however, it was his hilarious speech that stole the spotlight.

The 53-year-old actor, addressing the Williams family, said, "I really just want to say to all of you, thank you for entrusting me with your story."

“What you were able to do and what your family was able to do inspired everyone in this country and everyone around the world. You all define the American Dream,” he added. “You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be."

As the A-lister didn’t appear to wrap up his speech any time soon, he was given a signal to end his talk.

“Sorry,” he responded while adding, "Best Actor should get a little more time. I'm just saying."