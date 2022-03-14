Meghan Markle utilized final royal outing to tell ‘complicated story’ of royals

A designer has just hailed Meghan Markle’s ‘star charm’ and uncanny ability to tell ‘complicated stories’ through her fashion choices.



According to designer Emilia Wickstead, Meghan Markle used her fashion statement as a message to the entire world.

She went on to tell Pod Save The Queen host Christine Ross that the dress shed light on the Duchess of Cambridge's “complicated” relationship with the Firm and served as a clear signal to the designer.

"One of the most iconic looks is going to be her green Emilia Wickstead cape dress.”

"That cape blowing in the wind as she walked into the church and then walked out of the church, which was such an emotional moment for so many people as it was their last formal engagement as royals.”

She even went on to say, "That green dress will stand out in history books I think."

However, there was also a moment where the designer’s comments about Meghan’s ‘simple’ wedding dress were pull quoted and caused a major uproar among royal fans.



Ms Ross explained the entire misunderstanding and explained, "It was a pull quote from a larger interview, she really didn't say anything negative.

"People thought Emilia Wickstead had really wronged Meghan, and it turned out that Emilia Wickstead hadn't wrong Meghan, it was a pull quote.

"Maybe a month or so later Meghan actually wore a custom Emilia Wickstead dress, and that situation shows the power of Meghan's fashion choices.

"She was able to say with this fashion choice, 'Emilia Wickstead and I are great'.

"'We're on great terms, that whole thing was a huge misunderstanding and look at the lovely dress she designed for me'."

For those unversed, the Royal Family has been fans of the designer’s clothes for years now, and even Kate has been seen gracing some of her pieces on rare engagements and public events.

Some iconic moments where the Duchess of Cambridge donned Wickstead’s designs include her trip to Northern Ireland and her bright purple trouser suit, as well as her blue dress during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.



