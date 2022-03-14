Kate Middleton photographs George, Charlotte, Louis in hopes for more control over their life

Experts finally reveal Kate Middleton’s motivation behind taking all of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s photographs herself.



This revelation has been brought forward by Kensington Palace curator Claudia Acott Williams.

During an interview with Us Weekly, she began by gushing over Kate’s photography skills and explained how “The Duchess of Cambridge is a very good photographer.”



But the real reason “She has started releasing her own photographs of her children” is because it is “a way of sharing their progress with the public…”

“By releasing her own photographs, she’s kind of maintaining an element of control and privacy for them,” the curator went on to admit.

“The royal family have continuously embraced the evolving technologies and evolving ways of sharing their images.”

“I think there’s an understanding which was started with Prince Albert back in the 1840s that this technology is going to be a key tool in their relationship with the world and that it will shape the role and purpose of monarchy.”

“I certainly think that is something they will continue to embrace in the future,” Ms Williams added before concluding.