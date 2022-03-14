Lizzo announces album updates into incoming album release

Award-winning songwriter Lizzo has just dropped an update into her incoming album and has left fans in a frenzy at the same time.

The singer provided this update herself during her keynote speech on Sunday at South By Southwest. Sundays at SXSW.

She began the update by quipping, “The [expletive] been busy,” and now “I can finally tell everybody, literally I’m flying home today to master my album.”



“It’s done so it’s coming very very soon…and it’s good. I worked real hard on it, so it better be good,” she assured fans later on.

However, fans don’t even need to wait till the entire album drops because she’ll be showcasing a preview of it.”

She was also quoted saying, “There’s gonna be previews of new music on the show before the album comes out, so if you want some new music, watch Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video on March 25. I’m not gonna tell you which episodes, so you’ll have to binge all of ’em.”

Plus, “There’s definitely a tour but we have a lot of surprises,” and “This is just the beginning, this is the tip of the [expletive], honey.”