Royal chef Richard Corrigan receives backlash for his remarks about Meghan Markle

Royal chef Richard Corrigan has received online backlash from the fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for his remarks he would not roll out the red carpet for the Duchess of Sussex.



Royal editor Richard Eden, in his latest article for the Mail Plus had disclosed “Royal chef Richard Corrigan says he wouldn't roll out the red carpet for the Duchess of Sussex. #Meghan.”

In the article, the Daily Mail editor had said, “CELEBRATED chef Richard Corrigan has prepared food for the Royal Family, but does not appear keen to toil over a hot stove for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Asked if he’d cook for Meghan, the owner of Mayfair restaurants Bentley’s and Corrigan’s tells me: ‘I cooked for the Queen free of charge, of course. And I’ll cook for anyone, but let me just say, some people will have to pay.

“I’d let her in the restaurant, for sure, but the Queen had the red carpet rolled out. Would Meghan? I don’t think so.”

Now, he tweeted, “Apparently the celebrated restaurateur Richard Corrigan has had to put up with a weekend of online abuse - and accusations of racism - for daring to say he wouldn't want to cook for the Duchess of Sussex free of charge. What is wrong with #PrinceHarry and #Meghan's fans? #royal.”



