Meghan Markle sent 'secret but powerful message' with vibrant green dress at final royal outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the rest of the Royal Family for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020 which was their final engagement together as royals.

Weeks before the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the bombshell announcement they would be quitting as senior royals and leaving the UK.



For the service, the Duchess memorably rocked a vibrant green Emilia Wickstead cape dress that started blowing in the wind as she left the Abbey.



And according to Christine Ross, the editor of the blog Meghan's Mirror, Meghan used the dress to send a secret but powerful message.

She believes that it was a clear signal to the designer and to the people who claimed the two women had a "complicated" relationship.

Speaking previously on the Mirror's royal podcast Pod Save the Queen, she said: "That cape blowing in the wind as she walked into the church and then walked out of the church, which was such an emotional moment for so many people as it was their last formal engagement as royals. That green dress will stand out in history books I think."

However, Meghan isn't the only fan of Emilia Wickstead's designs - her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge has worn her pieces multiple times.

