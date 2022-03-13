Queen told to host Ukrainian refugees at royal residences

The Queen has been urged to open the doors of royal residences for the Ukrainian refugees escaping the conflict.

A radio caller Robin from Whitehaven, Cumbria suggested that unused space of the royal residences should be used to house the refugees.

Speaking to LBC, Robin said: "I totally commend people taking anyone into their houses.

"We could make use of all the empty royal properties.

"You've got Balmoral, you've got Windsor Castle, you've got Sandringham, you've got any amount of places with empty rooms and they're all paid for by the state so it isn't as though it's free. We pay for it through our taxes."

Many royal residences may be maintained thanks to taxpayers' money, Sandringham and Balmoral are both private properties of the Queen, according to express.co.uk.

The 95-year-old monarch has already made a "generous donation" to help support people escaping the war in Ukraine. But Robin insisted more could be done if empty rooms at royal residences could be converted to house those seeking refuge in the UK.

It comes amid reports that the Queen would not be returning to live in central London but would instead remain at Windsor Castle.

Andrew Pierce, host of the program, suggested the caller could be onto something as he pointed out "Buckingham Palace has got about 450 rooms."

Andrew added: "They could all bed down in Buckingham Palace and it wouldn't be a cost because it's already paid for."