Americans want Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to UK: royal expert





Americans want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK as the couple is "out of touch with reality", a royal expert claimed.

Since making their move from the UK to the US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made multiple appearances on TV and while their brand is gaining popularity, some American believe that the couple is "out of touch with reality".

Speaking to the Daily Star, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: "The Sussexes do have fans in America, there is no question, but there is also a significant amount of people that believe they are out of touch with reality and they would like to see them return to the UK."

She added that the couple's appearance on their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has put them on Americans' radar but that their "attitudes" shifted when the "Sussexes seemingly used a prime time television appearance to endorse Joe Biden for President."