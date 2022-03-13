Malaika Arora leaves fans awe-struck with her ‘stunning’ hairstyle: Watch

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora often treats fans with her gorgeous pictures on social media. Recently she shared a glimpse of her new hairstyle and netizens are in awe of her beauty.



The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took to her Instagram reel and shared her look in a gorgeous hairstyle and made us fall in love with her all over again.



Sharing it, the 48-year-old actor old actor wrote, “#boredaf#letsmakeareel#waitinggame.”



In the reel, Malaika could be seen sitting in her car, basking in the glory of the sun. Her gorgeous, wavy hair caught our attention. She could be seen smiling at the camera as she ran her hands through her hair.

Meanwhile, fans slid into the comments section and praised her unending beauty with a bunch of loveable emojis to her post.

While one fan wrote ‘stunning’, another wrote, ‘nice hair colour’.