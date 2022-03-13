Anne Hathaway drops jaws in shimmery silver outfit at ‘WeCrashed’ premiere

American actress Anne Hathaway stunned her fans with her gorgeous sartorial statement at the premiere event of her upcoming show WeCrashed.

The One Day actress walked side by side along with her co-star Jared Leto at the red carpet event, held in Austin, Texas.

The pair looked stunningly gorgeous at the Film and Music Festival in Austin, promoting their upcoming limited series.

For the grand premiere, the Devils Wears Parada starlet wore a gorgeous shimmery metallic silver Versace dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2021-22 show.

The Princess Diaries actress’s silver dress featured a low cut neckline with cut-outs at her waist. The outfit was embellished with a gold brooch at the midriff.

She completed her glam look with a gold necklace, mini handbag and matching silver open-toe stilettos.

The Morbius actor, 50, on the other hand, looked dapper in a navy blue and gold pin-striped suit that was adorned with gold buttons.

Inspired by the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, series is based on real-life married couple Rebekah and Adam Neumann - played by Hathaway and Leto. The plot will follow the larger than life story of a charismatic founder who floundered a multi-billion dollar business plan.

The Apple TV+ show will premiere worldwide on March 18.