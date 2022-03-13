Prince Harry makes heads turn in striking all-orange outfit: See

Prince Harry’s latest video has taken the internet by storm after the prince donned a striking all-orange outfit as he geared up for the fifth Invictus Games scheduled in The Netherlands.
In a new video shared on Saturday, the Duke of Sussex, dressed in all-orange outfit, joined members of The Netherlands team to discuss the games and practice his Dutch ahead of the games.
Harry revealed his striking outfit towards the end of the video after having practiced his Dutch. “Do you think I'm ready? Thank you, see you soon in The Hague,” he said in Dutch before a player chimed in saying, “Don't forget your hat.”
Harry then put on an orange baseball cap and a pair of orange sunglasses before taking off his jacket to reveal his all-orange outfit that has since taken the internet by storm!
The Duke founded the Invictus Games in 2014, with the first event taking place in London. It was held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, and Sydney in 2018.
