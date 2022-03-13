 
close
Sunday March 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Pink Floyd removes music from streaming services in Russia, Belarus

Pink Floyd boycotts Russia following their invasion of Ukraine by cutting off streaming privileges

By Web Desk
March 13, 2022
Pink Floyd removes music from streaming services in Russia, Belarus
Pink Floyd removes music from streaming services in Russia, Belarus

Pink Floyd has decided to stand with the people of Ukraine by removing streaming privileges of their songs within, both Russia and Belarus.

The band announced their decision via a social media statement that has been shared on Twitter.

It reads, “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”

Check it out below:

The list of works I like to be removed from Russia and Belarus’ streaming platforms includes studio albums, A Momentary Lapse of Reason, The Division Bell and The Endless River.