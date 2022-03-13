Pink Floyd removes music from streaming services in Russia, Belarus

Pink Floyd has decided to stand with the people of Ukraine by removing streaming privileges of their songs within, both Russia and Belarus.
The band announced their decision via a social media statement that has been shared on Twitter.
It reads, “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”
The list of works I like to be removed from Russia and Belarus’ streaming platforms includes studio albums, A Momentary Lapse of Reason, The Division Bell and The Endless River.
