Prince Harry and Meghan miss opportunity to make mends with royal relatives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently missed an opportunity to make mends with their royal relatives.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a strained relationship with the Royal Family since their Megxit announcement in 2020.

Prince Harry's shocking decision to pull out of Prince Philip's memorial service has set tongues wagging.

A royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes "it's a great pity, it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed."



The decision means that the Queen, who is desperate to see her great-granddaughter first time, is also unlikely to meet Lilibet in person.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex on Friday confirmed he would not be leaving his Montecito mansion to attend his grandfather's Service of Thanksgiving, which is due to be held at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

Harry and Meghan could use the occasion to reconcile with the Royal Family despite conducting several high-profile interviews where they have spoken negatively about their royal relatives along with Harry's recent book deal announcement.