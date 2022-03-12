Ashley Graham unveils 'two big reasons' behind her inactivity on social media

Ashley Graham unveils the reason behind her inactivity on her social media

Ashley Graham disclosed she was MIA from social media because she had been busy with her twin boys, Malachi and Roman.

Taking to Instagram, the America's Next Top Model judge dropped a picture of herself with her twin babies.

The 34-year-old model captioned the photo, “Been off the gram. Here are two big reasons why.”

The mother of three glowed with her no make-up look as she could be seen holding her twins with their backs towards the camera.

Wearing a smile, Graham had her hair pulled back. The model had her twins in January 2022.

In February, she shared the names of her newly born, who she shares with husband Justin Ervin. Graham posted a picture with one of her twins, feeding while the other was held on her shoulder.



She had written besides the picture, “Malachi & Roman. My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things.”

“This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have 3 children. Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon,” she added.