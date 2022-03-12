Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘becoming disenchanting’ with continued political intrusions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for making ‘disenchanting’ political statements that are becoming ‘full-blown intrusions’.



This observation has been made by US journalist Lee Cohen in an interview with Express UK.

She claimed, "Out in the United States it's different. In the UK, having a royal title is particularly meaningful.”

"In the US, people don't really understand the principles of constitutional monarchy.”

"They get any royal information from the tabloids or fantasies like the TV series, The Crown.”

"Many in the US are dazzled Harry and Meghan's glamour but sensible Americans are growing ever more disenchanted with their nonsense, their intrusions into politics and their attacks on Harry's family.”

"The very family that has given the Sussexes the only credential that makes them interesting."

This comes shortly after royal commentator Hilary Fordwich called Meghan Markle out for making political statements without having any such background.

She told Newsnation, in a separate interview, "On the American side of things, we didn't elect Meghan Markle. She's not elected.”

“The democrat has said there are going to be more phone calls than just those two. She said, I gave out more numbers of senators, there may be more phone calls.”

"She added that Meghan Markle is going to be in a group of people working on how long this paid family leave should be. We didn't elect her. Who wants her to be in that position?”