Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s cuddles in new 'Marry Me' video make fans swoon

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez is going all out to celebrate her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck as she recently included a clip of her cuddling with The Tender Bar actor in new music video of Marry Me.



The On The Floor hit-maker unveiled a video for the balled version of her much-loved song, featuring Maluma, on Friday.

Fans were quick to spot Affleck’s arm and neck in the final scene while the Good Will Hunting actor’s portrait also made a low-key appearance during another scene as Lopez played her white piano.

The Hustler actor teased the release of special music video of her song when she wrote on OnTheJLo newsletter in February.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” she shared.

“It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben.”

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart,” the On My Way singer expressed.







