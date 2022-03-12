‘The Simpsons’ mark history with all-female crew after International Women’s Day

The Simpsons is slated to mark a momentous moment in history with his week’s episode.
For the very first time, in 33 seasons and 719 episodes, an all-female cast and crew at the helm will create the 720th episode.
The episode’s cast and crew include director Jennifer Moeller, assistant director Debbie Spafford, lead timer Esther Lee and background layout lead HeeJin Kim.
The episode’s title You Won’t Believe What This Episode Is About — Act Three Will Shock You!” has a ‘written by’ title for Christine Nangle.
While it is not the first time for a female to be in a leading role for the show, it will be a point in history for the entire cast to be led by female leads.
Other female-centric episodes include Mother and Child Reunion as well as Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars.
