Kim Kardashian stuns in elevator selfie with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian on Friday shared a selfie with new boyfriend Pete Davidson as the lovebirds continued to ignore Kanye West online rants.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV show star, posted multiple pictures with caption that read, "Whose car are we gonna take?", a dialogue from a Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner movie "The Town.

The pictures and caption suggested that Kim Kardashain and the SNL comedian were heading out for a date.

Kim was recently declared legally single months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.





