Prince Harry receives backlash over latest statement about Prince Philip memorial service

Shortly after Prince Harry's spokesperson said he won't be returning to the UK for the Thanksgiving Service of Prince Philip, the Duke of Sussex was criticized by royal fans experts in the UK.

Commenting on Harry's statement, British journalist Richard Eden said the Duke can make it to a rodeo in Texas but not to his own grandfather's memorial service.

Harry, who is settled in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, had attended Philip's funeral last year.

He returned to the UK again for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in Kensington Palace.

Harry is now engaged in a legal battle with the UK's Home Department as he seeks the permission to pay for his security during his visits to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex thinks his security would be at risk during his visit to the UK.