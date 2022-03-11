What’s the secret behind Chris Pine’s new look?

Chris Pine gave a surprise to his fans with his whole new look.

While attending the premiere of his new movie All Old Knives on Thursday, Pine was seen sporting long hair and a bushy grey beard.

The Wonder Woman actor has never sported a beard and always remained clean-shave in almost all of his movies. Therefore, fans got excited once they see their blue-eyed actor in this new does.

Many speculations were made rounds at the event regarding his look.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Pine explained that his long lock and salt and pepper hair was perhaps because of laziness.

When asked further, whether this look was for an upcoming movie, the Princess Diaries did not give any clear answer, ET added.

However, Pine quickly added that it’s mostly laziness, as per the outlet report.

All Old Knives is going to hit Prime video on April 8 that features Thandiwe Newton as well.