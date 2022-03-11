Royal Family ‘still facing’ repercussions from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s tell-all

The Royal Family has reportedly been stuck in a perpetual state of pain since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued their first-ever tell-all.



On the anniversary of the interview, Royally Us podcast host Christina Ross spoke of the allegations made and the wounds inflicted.

There she was quoted saying, “We’re still feeling the repercussions from that today, a year later.”

“They still haven’t fleshed out all the issues and accusations and all the claims that were made,” she went on to say.

Still “It’s amazing how much this interview has really shaken things up,” the host admitted before concluding.