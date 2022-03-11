Cardi B reportedly quits her new movie ‘Assisted Living’ a week before production

Cardi B has reportedly backed out of her first Paramount Pictures movie ‘Assisted Living’

Cardi B quit her comedy movie Assisted Living days before production starts, Deadline reported.

The Paramount Pictures project was going to start production in a week when news broke out that the Best Life rapper is calling it quits.

The reason behind her drawing back from starring as the lead in the movie was apparently Cardi being 'overextended', a source spilled to Deadline.

The 29-year-old songwriter was to star as Amber, who is on a run for her life after she is wrongly accused of a crime. She then changes her appearance with prosthetics to hide in her grandmother retirement home.

The Thembi Banks directorial is now on hold and the project will start later this year, as per reports.