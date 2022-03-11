Sonali Bendre opens up about cancer battle, reveals why she waited to work

Sonali Bendre is making her comeback to television as a judge on the reality show DID Li’l Masters

Sonali Bendre is making her comeback to television as a judge on the reality show DID Li’l Masters, and recently shared why she waited to return back to work after recovering from cancer.

Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and reflected on her journey and how she managed to get herself back to work following her battle with the debilitating disease in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Sonali shared, “I am just grateful that I am back, grateful that I can see my child grow up, and grateful that I can be here for my parents, just all those things.”

Explaining why she waited to resume working, Sonali said she wanted to get back to her full fitness levels before starting over.

“I am grateful for so much. And yes, not just back, but back in a way where you are healthy enough to go and sit on a set and work for 12 to 18 hours, now that is really being back. Any other way of being back would be so wishy-washy and wouldn’t be so much fun,” she said.

Sonali entered Bollywood in 1994 in the film Naraaz, and went on to star in several hit films like Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain.