Nick Cannon reveals reason his talk show was cancelled after one season

Nick Cannon decided to dish on the reasons there won't be another season of his talk show.

The 41-year-old comedian shared that he holds no hard feelings on the decision as he opened up on reasons behind the cancellation during Thursday’s episode of The Nick Cannon Show.

“This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business," he started explaining.

“As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate,” he continued.

Talking about his show, Cannon couldn’t hold back himself from shedding light o the fond memories from the show.

“Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I'm also a businessman, and you understand when there's certain forms and certain platforms," he said.

“This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way,” he shared.