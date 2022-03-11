YouTube pauses monetization options for Russian content creators amid Ukraine invasion

YouTube slaps Russian content creators with sanctions of their own and pauses monetization.

According to a statement by Reuters, YouTube claims, “In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine … we’re pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions.”

Videos from blocked channels will also appear less often within the recommended section, following the request issued by the Ukrainian minister of culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

This decision comes just a week after Meta announced that they will be “now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world.”