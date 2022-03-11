Jamila Jameel does not want 'privileged' Kim Kardashian to talk about 'success'

Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian's remarks on work ethic and success.

Turning to her Twitter, The Good Place star snubbed Kim's remark on working women, stating that the 41-year-old mogul was born with a silver spoon.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion … Nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” Jamil tweeted.

“This same 24 hours in the day s–t is a nightmare,” she added. “99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

While Jamil was not done mocking the Kardashian family, the dive turned to her Instagram to continue talking about the clan.

“They shouldn’t be asked about their secret to success,” Jamil wrote. “They shouldn’t answer those questions. It’s all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires.”

She did not refrain from highlighting how the family has often set unreal beauty standards.

“And a huge amount of money made from questionable diet/detox products and corsets,” she noted.

Jamil's statement comes after Kim told Variety that women should “Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

However, Jamil did not all bash Kim and her sisters. The star added that they are a “super impressive family of businesswomen” and have “a genius manager in their mother as well as their own hard work and personal sacrifices."

She concluded that the family should just “take the money, use it for good and chill the f–k out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn how to brag without putting others down who have less.”