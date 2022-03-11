Duchess Camilla inaugurates new Royal Academy of Dance headquarters in London

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla inaugurated the new Royal Academy of Dance headquarters in Battersea, London on Thursday.



According to the Clarence House, the Duchess of Cornwall was shown around the state-of-the-art facilities by Chief Executive, Luke Rittner and President, Dame Darcey Bussell.

She is Vice Patron of RAD and the Queen is Patron.

The Duchess observed dance classes, including RADiate for children with additional needs and a Silver Swans ballet class for older learners.

The Swans are truly international, with a class calling in from Australia.

She also viewed a number of items from the RAD archives, including their original Royal Charter, granted in 1936, and the satin ballet slippers worn by Adeline Genée, RAD’s first President.

The Duchess was treated to a fantastic dance presentation showing the scope of RAD’s world leading teaching before unveiling a plaque to officially declare the open new RAD headquarters.