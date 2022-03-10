What Prince Philip left for granddaughter Lady Louise after his death

File Footage





Prince Philip's love for Lady Louise was made apparent after his death with the prized possessions he left in his will.

It was said that the Duke of Edinburgh and his youngest granddaughter shared many similar interests.

As per HELLO! the late Duke of Edinburgh reportedly left two of his carriage driving ponies, called Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm to his granddaughter.

Along with the gorgeous ponies he also left his dark green carriage which he got custom built to his specifications.

The carriage in question was also the very carriage that carried his coffin during his funeral procession.