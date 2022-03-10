Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon groove to ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ amid ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ promotions

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are on a promotional spree for their next film release Bachchhan Paandey.

During the course of the promotions, the actors set the internet on fire as they rocked the hook steps to the latest song Saare Bolo Bewafa with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

Meanwhile, the Mimi actor shared a video on her Instagram handle in which all cast are seen on the balcony and dancing to the song.









In the video, Kriti is donning a brown colour dress with her hair styled in a semi ponytail while Jacqueline is wearing a red and white colour saree.

On the other hand, Arshad is wearing a black colour shirt paired with pants and Akshay looks dapper in a white shirt with black pants.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, , “Saare Bolo Bewafa!! Are you tripping on this song too??” An upcoming comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.”

However, in the film, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist. It revolves around the intersection of their lives with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also playing pivotal roles.

The film will hit the theatres on March 18 this year.