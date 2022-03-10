Ed Sheeran 'disconcerted' to listen his unreleased song being played in court

Ed Sheeran couldn't remain calm after he listened his unreleased song being played in High Court as trial of copyright lawsuit over Shape Of You continues.

According to The Sun, the Perfect hit-maker appeared on the third day of trial where he asked his opponent’s legal team for an explanation regarding how they got hold of the recording of his song.

As per reports, the song was mistakenly played by the lawyers who wanted to play Shape Of You.

“That's a song I wrote last January. How have you got that?" the 31-year-old singer asked.

He asked Andrew Sutcliffe - QC for Sami Chokri, “I want to know how you got that.”

The English singer’s barrister Ian Mill QC told the court that Sheeran went ‘disconcerted’ to hear the music being played during the trial.

He explained that it happened ‘by mistake’ as the song's co-author Steven McCutcheon’s computed ‘contained some unreleased material’ while adding, “I’m sure it won’t happen again.”