Halsey celebrates BTS' Suga's birthday with K-pop idol and her son's pic

Halsey left BTS ARMY swooning over the Suga's adorable moments with her son Arden as the Without Me singer extended a heartiest birthday wish for the much-loved K-pop idol.

On March 9, the Daechwita rapper, real name Min Yoon-gi, turned 29 and his American friend couldn’t hold back herself from showering love over.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Bad At Love singer posted Suga’s monochromatic photo of holding her eight-year-old son Arden as he gleamed with happiness while caressing the little munchkin.

The collage also featured a mirror selfie of the duo along with a solo click of the rapper holding up a glass in his hand.

She wrote on the photo, “happy birthday twin.”

The musicians recently got together to create a masterpiece for Halsey’s album Manic which was launched in 2020.

Suga added an impactful touch to Halsey’s Interlude leaving fans jaw-dropped as ARMY had no idea about the track until it was released.

This is not the first time the 27-year-old singer left fans swooning over her friendship with her seven friends from across the borders.

She also gifted matching pink bracelets to the septet before their first BBMA performance in 2019.