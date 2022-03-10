Amazon refuses Russia business after suspending Prime Video, shipments over Ukraine war

Amazon has announced plans to suspend all operations within Russia, including Prime Video and shipments following their war against Ukraine.
The e-commerce giant announced the news in a statement that details its Prime Video boycott and has announced intentions to suspend all services within the country given “the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine.”
Furthermore, they have also refused to share their products with Russia and Belarus as well as the video game New World which is sold directly to its citizens.
In addition, no new Russia or Belarus-based customers will be allowed on this AWS cloud computing services, and neither will there by third-party merchants Russian sellers.
The company’s main aim as of this moment is to support the “immense humanitarian needs in the region” and have since donated $5 million to support those affected.
