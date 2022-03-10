Disney+ releases Japanese content in partnership with Nippon TV

Disney+ has officially signed on for a partnership announcement with Nippon TV for the creation of more exclusive Japanese dramas.

The news has been announced according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter and according to their findings, the partnership will feature the inclusion of multiple authentic Japanese co-productions, from dramas to variety shows.

The first release will be The Files of Young Kindaichi, starring Shunsuke Michieda.

The service will begin the release as of April 2022 and international fans can expect to see it available on the streaming platform that very day.

This partnership comes as Disney+ focuses its efforts on hosting content from the Asia-Pacific region.

Disney’s managing director Carol Choi announced the news in a statement that reads, “As Disney moves into the world of local content production, we are excited to expand our collaboration with Nippon TV Holdings as one of our strategic partners, starting with a very popular title to audiences across Asia Pacific.”

Shortly thereafter the President of Nippon Television Holdings, Yoshikuni Sugiyama, also shared a statement and it reads, “Disney is a world leader in entertainment and a long-standing important partner for us."

"Over the years, we have worked together on many business initiatives. It is an incredible honor to be able to develop our relationship further and join forces to advance our global expansion.”